Rural Fire Department Responds to Fire Call

A structure fire was reported at 777 Highway 63 N on Saturday February 2, 2019. Bradley County Rural Fire Department was dispatched at 3:17PM. Upon arrival it was determined a small two story building was burning underneath. Leaves that had accumulated under the building caught fire from nearby burning refuse. The fire was caught early and structural damage was not extensive but the building did receive smoke and water damage. It was part of the Pine Ridge Hunting Club, and the owner isted in the fire report was Floyd Dale Ashcraft. 11 Fire fighters responded to the call.
