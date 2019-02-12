School Board Accepts Resignations/ Retirements, and Approves Transfers

The Warren School Board met Monday night for their regular monthly meeting. After minutes were approved, the Board heard minute messages from administrators. The board moved into executive session and upon returning they approved the following personnel actions:
Resignation:
Certified
Ellatrice Whitmore- (at the end of her contract year)
James Camp- SEACBEC Instructor(effective January 28)
Retirements:
Certified
Felecia Bennett- Kindergarten Instructor 38 years (effective at the end of her contract year)
Ricky Banks- Music instructor 33.5 years (effective February 28
Cecilia Whittemore-Math Facilitator 38.5 years (effective end of contract year
Transfers:
Maria Thomas from Eastside Cafeteria Manager to High School Cafeteria Manager
Becky Forrest from Warren Middle School Cook to High School Cook
Christa English from High School Cook to Eastside Cafeteria Manager
Certified Hir::
Chad Greenwood JROTC
Classified Hire:
Amanda Doggett- Warren Middle School Cook (5 hours)
Addendum to Contract:
Hannah Richey-Athletic Aid (as needed with additional 5 hours per week)
The Board then approved the School Board Legal Liability & Employment Practices Liability General Liability Coverage.
Superintendent Bryan Cornish told the board that teacher were present4ed with two possible calendars for the coming year and that Option 2 was their choice. The board approved Option 2.
The board was informed that the emergency repairs to the gymnasium were complete which included the replacing of a beam with a steel beam at a cost of $64,018.99. He told the board that the Tuesday night game will be played in the Warren gym.
The board approved the proposed budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
After the school treasurer gave the financial report, the Superintendent. In his report he noted pending legislation that could increase teacher salaries and the increase in minimum wage which will affect classified staff.
The board adjourned.
