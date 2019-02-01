Friday, February 1, 2019

School Counselors Celebrate National School Counseling Week, Feb. 4-8, 2019

Pictured L to R:  Donna Wilchie, Regina Forehand, Angie Gill, Terri Callaway, Governor Hutchinson, Suzanne Knowles, Laquietta Stewart, Allison Spraggins, and Rodney Ford.
National School Counseling Week 2019, "School Counselors:  Providing Lessons for Life," will be celebrated from Feb. 4-8, 2019, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what they do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.

Governor Hutchinson has signed a proclamation designating February 4-8 as National School Counseling Week in Arkansas.  The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for the role they play in implementing comprehensive school counseling programs, which are a vital part of the education process for all students.

at 12:02 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)