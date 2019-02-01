School Counselors Celebrate National School Counseling Week, Feb. 4-8, 2019

|Pictured L to R: Donna Wilchie, Regina Forehand, Angie Gill, Terri Callaway, Governor Hutchinson, Suzanne Knowles, Laquietta Stewart, Allison Spraggins, and Rodney Ford.
Governor Hutchinson has signed a proclamation designating February 4-8 as National School Counseling Week in Arkansas. The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for the role they play in implementing comprehensive school counseling programs, which are a vital part of the education process for all students.
