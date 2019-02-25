SEARK Concert Association Invites You To Premiere Night Fundraiser

The SEARK Concert Association invites you to their second annual premiere night fundraiser of their spring community theater musical, Mary Poppins, Jr., on March 4. A Practically Perfect Premiere ticket sales directly fund continued improvements to the UAM Fine Arts Center. Last year, the Aladdin premiere raised $18,431.10 which funded a new sound board (along with new head sets and belt packs) and six banks of colored LED lights (to be installed later this spring) that will dramatically improve options for theatrical storytelling on the stage. This year, SEARK hopes to raise $20,000 to fund a much needed new grand drape for the stage. The estimated cost of a new drape is $15,000; any overage beyond the cost of the drape will be used to buy two more recommended additional banks of lights. Premiere ticket holders will be treated to a reception prior to the show including heavy hors d'oeuvres and the opportunity to mingle with characters. They will then be able to choose their seat to the first showing of one of the most elaborate and exciting spring musicals yet. Tickets are $100 each; please consider gathering colleagues and friends and supporting UAM, SEARK, and all of the fantastic community talent by attending this fabulous evening.
