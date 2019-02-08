Sex Offender Registrations/Verifications/Changes to beCompleted by Sgt. Tim Nichols

Effective immediately all sex offender registrations, verifications and changes will be completed by Sgt. Tim Nichols for this agency. If Sgt. Nichols is out of the office during the set times listed below Sgt. Terrance Moore or Officer Jason Britton will assist in completing the process. This is to ensure everyone is in compliance and to cut down any confusion in which anyone may have.
Hours of operation are;
Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sincerely,
Sgt. Tim Nichols
