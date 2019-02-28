Technical Schools Visit SEACBEC

A number of technical schools and programs were on hand February 11th at the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center to visit with students and provide information on available programs to assist them after high school. A large number of students were present to talk to the representatives of the vocational schools to provide information on degree options and future job opportunities.
One of the schools visiting with potential students was the Arkansas Heavy Equipment Operator Training Academy. The Academy is part of the McGehee UAM College of Technology. It serves students out of the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center in Warren.
According to David Carter, an instructor with the Academy, the school currently has eight active students. He indicated new classes begin in August of 2019 and any one interested should make contact with the Academy as soon as possible. Contact SEACBEC at 870-226-6920. The school teaches the operation of various types of heavy equipment and students have great success in finding good paying jobs once they complete the course work.
Mr. Carter informed SRC that the school has applied to the Perkins Reserve Fund for a grant of $149,000.00 to purchase a new simulator to train students. Students attending the Academy receive class room instruction, work on simulators and get hands on training operating heavy equipment. They receive a certificate stating they have successfully passed the course and are ready to be employed.
