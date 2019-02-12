The Leader in Wood Flooring Hires Veteran Industry Executive

LANCASTER, PA – AHF Products today announced that Brian Carson has been appointed as the company’s first President and Chief Executive Officer. Carson also has been elected to AHF Products’ Board of Directors. Mike Bell, previously the Chief Transition Officer for the company, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer.
Carson is a veteran executive with over 28 years of experience in the flooring industry, including the last seven as President of Mohawk Flooring North America. In this role, he generated hard surface growth through acquisitions, productivity and operational improvements. Prior to joining Mohawk, he spent 16 years in operational leadership roles with Armstrong World Industries, including the role of Senior Vice President of North American Flooring for Resilient and Hardwood Operations.
“As AHF Products pursues a strategy of innovation, customer responsiveness, operational excellence and rapid growth, we are thrilled to be partnering with Brian. Brian is a uniquely capable and proven leader who joins AHF with highly relevant experience to accelerate the company’s strategy,” said Rick Hoffman, Partner with American Industrial Partners.
“This is an exciting time for AHF Products,” said Carson. “In its inaugural year as a standalone company, we are pursuing a transformation of AHF Products, including launching a record number of new products and operational streamlining initiatives. I look forward to working with the company’s outstanding customers, distributor network, employees and management team to leverage the strongest brand portfolio in Wood Flooring.”
For more information, visit www.AHFProducts.com.
About AHF Products
AHF Products is the leader in hardwood flooring with a family of strong brands serving the residential and commercial markets. With decades of experience in award-winning wood flooring design, innovation, product development, manufacturing and service, we improve the quality of people’s lives through great products and a deep commitment to outstanding customer service. Our hardwood flooring brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, Homerwood, Capella, T. Morton and Robbins. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with manufacturing operations across the United States, AHF Products employs over 1,700 dedicated team members.
About American Industrial Partners
American Industrial Partners is an operationally-oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 90 transactions and currently has $4 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.
