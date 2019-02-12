Warren City Council Conducts February Meeting

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday evening, February, 11th to conduct the City's monthly business meeting. Mayor Denisa Pennington presided. The members approved the minutes of the January meeting and City Clerk Helen Boswell presented the January, 2019 financial report. The report was reviewed and approved by the council members. Mrs. Boswell reported that the city received $76,507.06 in city sales tax revenue in January and $51,619.32 in county sales tax revenue. She also gave the council a copy of the District Court Clerk's report.
Mayor Pennington nominated Rose Rochell to another five-year term on the City's Fair Housing Commission and the council confirmed the appointment. The Mayor submitted a copy of the city's annual report for 2018, in accordance to state law.
The council then approved the low bid of Bill Dawson to mow city property for 2019. This includes the baseball complex. Mayor Pennington announced the city has secured grants to purchase defibulators for the Municipal Building and the Fire Department. The city will go after additional grants for the Westside Pool and other city facilities.
Reports were then given by Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, Sanitation Manager/Building Official Mike May and Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis. The Civil Service Commission has granted a six months extension to the agreement with Acting Chief Ashcraft to continue serving as Fire Chief while efforts continue to hire a permanent Chief.
Council Member Moseley, Chairman of the Street Committee, informed the members that another committee meeting will be held and she hopes to have a recommended list of streets to be paved, ready at the March City Council meeting.
Council Member Tolefree, Chairman of the Community and Economic Development Committee, reported the committee had a productive meeting and will continue working on a proposal to move the city forward with an industrial development program.
Minutes of the Planning Commission, Aviation Commission, Water and Sewer Commission and the Housing Authority Commission were submitted for council information. Mayor Pennington told the council members that longtime Planning Commission Chairman Tommy Burrow is stepping down. He was praised for his service by the council and Mayor. The Mayor stated that she is to begin reviewing applications for a new Parks and Recreation Director. The monthly report for the Cultural Center was reviewed and Mayor Pennington stated some repair work has been completed on the Center and she is discussing with the school district plans for further repairs and improvements.
The council and Mayor discussed securing additional security cameras for the city park and the Railroad Depot.
The council members then voted to pay the January bills. The next meeting is set for Monday, March 11th at 5:30 P.M. in the Municipal Courtroom. The Agenda meeting will be conducted on March 7th at 7:00 A.M., also in the courtroom.
