Warren Community Lunch-And-Learn

A presentation will be made to the residents of Warren February 14th, that will be of interest to anyone interested in entrepreneurial opportunities, business development strategies, leadership capacity building and growing community sustainability in Warren. The event will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County, located on N. Main Street and will run from 12:00 noon till 1:00 P.M.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Lunch will be served.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Lunch will be served.
No comments:
Post a Comment