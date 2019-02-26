Warren Fire Department Responds To Alarms

Warren fire fighters were called to #6 Cloverhill Dr. around 12:08 P.M. February 22nd to a structure fire. An electrical short appears to have been the cause. There was minimum damage and no injuries.
February the 24th, an alarm sent firemen to 804 S. Martin Street around 9:03 A.M. The fire appears to have been caused by a cooking incident. There were no injures and little damage.
