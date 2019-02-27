Warren G/T Performs for Rotary

Warren School District Gifted and Talented: Several 4th and 5th grade Warren Gifted and Talented students recently presented at the Warren Rotary Club meeting on February 26, 2019. Students shared their projects from Brunson's "A Walk Through Black History- A Live Wax Museum".
Speaking- Anna Arryo as Bessie Coleman.
Also Attending: Bleyze Fellows (Hank Aaron), Colton Steen (Frederick Douglass), Jude Cathey (Derek Jeter), Aiden Thomas (Will Smith), Ember Johnson (Natasha Watley), Khamryn Jackson (Beyonce), Breize Fellows (Serena Williams), Allison Mondragon (Wilma Rudolph), Kalees Lewis (Steve Harvey), Julisa Jaimes (Ruby Bridges), Gabby Corcules (Harriet Tubman), Jacey Nelson (Rebecca Crumpler), Chloe Sanders (Misty Copeland), Adison Pope (Mae Jemison), David Rawls (Jimi Hendrix), and Bayleigh Miller (Deontay Wilder).
