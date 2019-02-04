Wear Red for Women to Raise Awareness

The month of February is American Heart Month. Warren High School will wear Red on February 14th to raise awareness around women's heart health.
Editor's Note: As a survivor of heart failure and a former teacher, I have always been proud of our school and students for their support of many medical needs (cancer awareness-Pink Out and Wear Red are two of the big ones). I fondly remember Mrs. Wanda Jordan, the one who really began the push to Wear Red. At that time I never thought I would be one who would suffer heart failure. While I was thrilled to see our young people dress in red in support, I gleaned from Wear Red knowledge about women's heart attacks. Because of this knowledge, when I awoke with great pressure on my chest, I thought to myself, "This is what they say women's heart attacks feel like." Having had a classmate die in her sleep just months before, I decided not to ignore this symptom and went to the ER...and yes, I was in the middle of a heart attack. After a quick ride via ambulance to the heart hospital, I received five bypasses, a valve repair, two stents, a pacemaker, and lungs drained, Iam more than thankful to be alive. Let's all read up on Wear Red and be educated about this leading killer of women in America. Support our students and the effort to educate more by joining with our high school and wearing red on Valentines. -Beverly Reep
