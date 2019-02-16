WHS "Goes Red"

The entire month of February is Women's Heart Awareness month. Across the community throughput the month, people "Go Red" to bring awareness to this deadly killer of women. Warren High School decided to go all out red on Valentine's Day. Entering the building , the secretaries who greeted people were decked in red. The principal and her staff were decked in red. And the students wore red to show their support.
|Treylon Burks, Jovankah Rodriguez, and "Bubba" Marcus Miller were three of the seniors decked out in their red.
Writer's note: Beverly Reep
I taught students for 39 years, in three different districts. I was always amazed and energized by how the students got deeply involved in civic-minded projects. I've seen them send magazines to soldiers in Iraq during the war, send a huge military truck load of food to the Food Bank, watched them bring nice clothes and even furniture after a family's home burned, send school and personal supplies to families in Vilonia after the tornado, and so much more. Each time, I was encouraged for our future. Maybe these responses to civic duties will carry with them through adulthood.
|Janis Mathews and Cindy May show their support.
Walking into the halls of WHS this year was different. I had a heart attack in June 2017. I taught only one more year. When I went into the school, I was met with hugs from seniors wearing red. One of them said, "This is for you." They saw me struggle some days. They helped me through that last year. I am so appreciative. In fact, I love those kids. Because of awareness I learned through the "Go Red" campaigns of the past led by a fellow teacher, Wanda Jordan, I recognized the signs of my heart attack and did not waste time getting to the hospital.
