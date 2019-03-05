Actor Who Portrayed Warren's Namesake To Appear On NBC's The Voice Tonight

Editor's Note: I grew up hearing the story of my home county and its founders, especially Hugh Bradley after whom the county is named and his personal groomsman, a slave named Warren, after whom my hometown is named. The story of these early sojourners beckoned me to learn even more. The more I learned, the more I felt the story just had to be brought to life on film. In 2013, I began the most in depth research I had ever done. I spent a year researching Hugh Bradley and a year writing and editing the script. Then I took a giant leap of faith and issued a casting call. A couple of hundred came. Several stood out, none more than LeBryant Crew, a young man from El Dorado. I cast him in the role of one of the most important characters in the film - Warren. Each day we filmed scenes in which LeBrant was acting, I found myself more and more amazed at the talent he possessed. I learned much about him, including that he had been a finalist on American Idol. During the filming period of the movie, LeBryant moved to Little Rock but still faithfully gave his time to see the project through. Now, I have learned that LeBryant will be competing on The Voice. Viewers can tune in to Channel 4, KARK, tonight at 7:00 p.m.
In all, 152 actors game their time for nine months to bright the story of Captain to life. All the crew gave their time. It was a labor of love for the story and the craft of creating a work of art through film. The story was supported by generous donations as well. If you want to see the film, it is available for sale on DVD at Rob Reep Studio, 225 S. Main Street, Warren.
