Arkansas Patient Services Owners Speak To Lions Club

|Adrian Ray, Lions Club President Michael Sparks and
Justin Pickens
Owners of Arkansas Patient Services were back in Warren Wednesday, February 27th to talk about their company's plan to build a medical marijuana facility in Warren in accordance with the permit that has been issued to them by the State of Arkansas. Planning has been underway for several weeks and Justine Pickens and Adrian Ray have been in Warren working on the project and speaking to organizations and individuals concerning their company, their plans and how the state law will regulate the business. The products sold will be available only to patients who have been designated by a doctor as having a disease that is eligible to be treated with the drug and who have been approved by the Arkansas Department of health. There will be extensive regulations to be met for security and dispensing of the products.
Arkansas Patient Services will pay sales tax on all sales and will pay property taxes and any other tax or fee required. The owners indicated they hope to be good business citizens of the community and plan to employ 15 to 20 people to operate the facility.
Representatives of the company will be present at the Health Fair Extravaganza to be conducted at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County Saturday, March 2nd.
