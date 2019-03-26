Arrest Made In Fatal Saturday Wreck

According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Romero, driver of the vehicle in which one child died Saturday, March 23, 2019, on Bradley County Rd. 25, was arrested by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police at his home Tuesday, March 26. He is currently in jail, and a bond hearing is set for Wednesday, March 27. He is charged with manslaughter, battery 3rd, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.
