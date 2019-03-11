Monday, March 11, 2019

Arrest Report: March 11, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Alexis Jacobs, 1618 St., Warren, AR, age 34, arrested on warrant from City of Warren (3-5-19.

Jonathan Edward Parker, 169 Bradley Rd. 39, Hermitage, AR, age 39, charged with possession of  Schedule I or II drugs, breaking and entering from vehicle (3-7-19)

Kenneth Womble, 35 Dallas 132, Fordyce, AR, age     arrested on Monticello warrant (3-8-19)

Warra Wright Compton, 414 N Myrtle, Warren, Warren, AR, age 30, arrested on warrant (3-9-25)

Joshua Robert Deal, 22 Southern Courts, Warren, AR, age 26, charged with driving on suspended license and no insurance and a warrant (3-9-19)

Clinton Webb, 826 Pierson St., Warren, AR, age 33charged with criminal trespassing (3-10-19)
at 10:16 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)