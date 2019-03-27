BCEDC Board Hears From State AEDC

Members of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission Board met Monday, March 25th for their regular monthly board meeting. They conducted the routine approval of previous minutes and the financial report.
Guest speaker for the meeting was Matt Twyford, Senior Manager, Community Development Division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. It so happens that Mr. Twyford is the grandson of the late Bill and Betty Hargis of Warren. His mother is Carol.
His presentation, which included remarks and answering questions, was aimed at educating the board on the various ways communities throughout Arkansas are striving to recruit industry and new jobs into their communities. He stated there is no one magical solution and the numerous cities and counties are doing things in a variety of ways. Some are using chambers of commerce or economic development organizations, while some are hiring recruiters directly or using consultants. Some are using a combination, and several have changed plans over the years. He went on to say that the most important thing to remember is to always work closely with existing industry because they create about 80% of new jobs in the country.
BCEDC Chairman John Lipton pointed out that the organization is a county wide commission and "if he had it to do over again, he would want a sales tax for economic development to have been sought on a county wide basis." Editor's Note: The City of Warren has a permanent 1 cent sales tax that was passed by the voters in the 1990s of which the Warren City Council has designated a portion of the money for community and economic development. Funds from that account have been used over the years to build spec buildings, buy and develop industrial land and pay for a variety of industrial recruitment efforts. Some $2.5 million has been paid to the BCEDC since the tax was adopted. City officials are currently considering a change in methods to recruit industry and new jobs. Money from the sales tax was used to build a baseball/softball complex that is operated by the city and is used by the Warren School District and has been used for the Warren Police and Fire Departments.
During the meeting, the Mayors of Warren and Hermitage talked about activities ongoing in each community.
