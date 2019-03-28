Bond Set For Man Charged With Manslaughter And Reckless Driving In Vehicle Accident March 23

A bond hearing was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning in the Bradley County Sheriff's office for Salvador Romero, the 26 year-old driver that was arrested Tuesday, March 26, on charges including manslaughter, battery third, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license stemming from a vehicle accident that happened Saturday, March 23 which resulted in the death of a child passenger on Bradley County Road 25.
Judge Bruce Anderson presided over the bond hearing. Bond was set at $50,000 commercial, and Romero is required to wear an ankle monitor.
According to the police report, Romero was traveling North on Bradley County Road 25(the Prospect Road), on a gravel section, when he veered off to the south lane. He over corrected and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and all passengers were ejected.
No comments:
Post a Comment