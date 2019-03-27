Candlelight Vigil for UAM Officer Green Announced

(Monticello, Ark.) – A student-organized candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, March 28, to honor the memory of Officer Iciephine Green. Green, a University of Arkansas at Monticello Police Officer, died March 13 after an automobile accident on Arkansas Highway 530. The vigil will be held on campus at 7:30 p.m. at the Victory Bell on the west side of Weevil Pond. The event is open to the public. Parking is available at the intersection of Weevil Drive and Scogin Drive. Makenzie Smith, a sophomore who began working in the university police station since last fall, has served as the main coordinator for the event. She says she planned the vigil “to show our love and appreciation for Officer Green,” and to offer an opportunity for the campus to come together to remember her. The event will include a prayer led by Rob Leonard, a campus pastor. A scholarship fund is being established in Officer Green’s memory. For more information about the event, contact the University Police Station at 870-460-1083.
