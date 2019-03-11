Chamber of Commerce Conducts Business

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board met Monday, March 11 in the BCEDC meeting room. Tonya Johnson presided over the meeting due to the absence of Chairman James Wells.
At the beginning ofd the meeting, John Lipton was asked to address the board on an issue that was written about in the last BCEDC meeting. He told the chamber board that the BCEDC wanted to know if the Chamber of Commerce and the BCEDC could combine and share an executive director and or staff. He noted that BCEDC has funds but that combining could be economically beneficial to both entities.He further explained that both could keep their own boards, have their own by-laws, etc. The Chamber Board voted unanimously to allow their executive boards to meet together to further explore this option.
After approving the minutes, they heard a report from the 2019 Tomato Festival Chairman Vicky Tapia. She informed the group that all is on track and going well.
Debbie Spencer noted that as she and other volunteers have been going through the Chamber files they have discovered a number of interesting ideas. Among those were membership drives, historical information, a State of Arkansas Calendar of events. It was noted that Logan Adams has done a good job getting membership letters out and has even been able to bring in a few new members.
One of the things they also discovered was that BCIDC (now BCEDC)and the Chamber of Commerce at one time held their annual meetings together. It was noted that BCEDC has already held their annual meeting for the 2019. This lead to discussion about the Chamber's annual meeting which was scheduled for late February but was postponed due to the death of the President.
Another committee report which is reviewing the By-Laws of the Chamber said they were delaying any action until they determined if the Chamber and the BCEDC decided to merge. At that time changes could be made as needed.
Mrs. Spencer also reported on the upcoming Easter event planned for April 20th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Warren City Park. She reported that letters have gone out to area churches requesting donations: monetary, candy, plastic eggs. This same appeal is being made to local clubs, businesses and individuals. It was noted that they prefer not to have chocolate candy due to its ability to melt easily. The egg hunt will be open to Preschool through 5th grade. There will be other evens: homemade Easter bonnet contest, egg toss, wheel-barrow races, and the Easter Bunny will be present.
Mayor Denisa Pennington updated the board on the upcoming Flea Market which will be held on the 29th and 30th of March in the Old Armory. There will be no entrance fee to the market (formerly the Memphis Flea Market).
She also reminded the Chamber that the Bradley County Cleanup is slated for March 30th. She asked all people to organize cleanup in their areas or in other parts of the county. Garbage bags will be available at the courthouse. The County Landfill will be open for free of charge during the cleanup designated hours.
The board was reminded of the Job Fair to be held at Immanuel Baptist Church Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m.
Communities Unlimited will again be at the Donald W. Reynolds Y Thursday, March 14.
Mayor Pennington told the board that they need to decide if they want to continue to be a part of the Network Community which requires a signature of a chamber representative and the attendance of a representative at one meeting. She told the group that in order for them to receive the $1000 grant they have enjoyed in the past, this needs to be done immediately. The board voted to continue to partaking in the Network Community.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
At the beginning ofd the meeting, John Lipton was asked to address the board on an issue that was written about in the last BCEDC meeting. He told the chamber board that the BCEDC wanted to know if the Chamber of Commerce and the BCEDC could combine and share an executive director and or staff. He noted that BCEDC has funds but that combining could be economically beneficial to both entities.He further explained that both could keep their own boards, have their own by-laws, etc. The Chamber Board voted unanimously to allow their executive boards to meet together to further explore this option.
After approving the minutes, they heard a report from the 2019 Tomato Festival Chairman Vicky Tapia. She informed the group that all is on track and going well.
Debbie Spencer noted that as she and other volunteers have been going through the Chamber files they have discovered a number of interesting ideas. Among those were membership drives, historical information, a State of Arkansas Calendar of events. It was noted that Logan Adams has done a good job getting membership letters out and has even been able to bring in a few new members.
One of the things they also discovered was that BCIDC (now BCEDC)and the Chamber of Commerce at one time held their annual meetings together. It was noted that BCEDC has already held their annual meeting for the 2019. This lead to discussion about the Chamber's annual meeting which was scheduled for late February but was postponed due to the death of the President.
Another committee report which is reviewing the By-Laws of the Chamber said they were delaying any action until they determined if the Chamber and the BCEDC decided to merge. At that time changes could be made as needed.
Mrs. Spencer also reported on the upcoming Easter event planned for April 20th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Warren City Park. She reported that letters have gone out to area churches requesting donations: monetary, candy, plastic eggs. This same appeal is being made to local clubs, businesses and individuals. It was noted that they prefer not to have chocolate candy due to its ability to melt easily. The egg hunt will be open to Preschool through 5th grade. There will be other evens: homemade Easter bonnet contest, egg toss, wheel-barrow races, and the Easter Bunny will be present.
Mayor Denisa Pennington updated the board on the upcoming Flea Market which will be held on the 29th and 30th of March in the Old Armory. There will be no entrance fee to the market (formerly the Memphis Flea Market).
She also reminded the Chamber that the Bradley County Cleanup is slated for March 30th. She asked all people to organize cleanup in their areas or in other parts of the county. Garbage bags will be available at the courthouse. The County Landfill will be open for free of charge during the cleanup designated hours.
The board was reminded of the Job Fair to be held at Immanuel Baptist Church Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m.
Communities Unlimited will again be at the Donald W. Reynolds Y Thursday, March 14.
Mayor Pennington told the board that they need to decide if they want to continue to be a part of the Network Community which requires a signature of a chamber representative and the attendance of a representative at one meeting. She told the group that in order for them to receive the $1000 grant they have enjoyed in the past, this needs to be done immediately. The board voted to continue to partaking in the Network Community.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned.
No comments:
Post a Comment