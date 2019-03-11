Circuit Court Makes Rulings

The following rulings were issued recently by the Bradley County Circuit Court with The Honorable Judge Quincy Ross presiding:
*Ray Arnold Partain was convicted of domestic battery. He received 36 months probation and fines and court fees.
*Connie Evette Franklin was convicted of criminal trespass. She received 12 months suspended.
*Asron Keith Ewing was convicted of theft of property. He received 12 months probation and was charged court fees.
