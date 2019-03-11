Monday, March 11, 2019

Circuit Court Makes Rulings

The following rulings were issued recently by the Bradley County Circuit Court with The Honorable Judge Quincy Ross presiding:

*Ray Arnold Partain was convicted of domestic battery.  He received 36 months probation and fines and court fees.

*Connie Evette Franklin was convicted of criminal trespass.  She received 12 months suspended.

*Asron Keith Ewing was convicted of theft of property.  He received 12 months probation and was charged court fees.
at 8:56 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)