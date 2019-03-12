City Council Conducts Two Separate Meetings

|The family of the late Harry McCaskill listens as a resolution honoring "Buddy" was read by Mayor Denisa Pennington. Joining the family was close friend Joel Tolefree.
|Mr. Tommy Burrow and family listen as a Resolution honoring him for his years of service to the city is read by Mayor Denisa Pennington.
Monday evening, March 11th was the regularly scheduled time for the Warren City Council to meet and conduct monthly business. Due to business that required action, that became known after the agenda meeting had been held and the agenda set, Mayor Pennington called a special meeting for 5:00 PM, followed by the regular council meeting which was convened at 5:30PM. Five of the six council members attended both.
The purpose of the 5:00 PM meeting was to take action on the next phase of the project to renovate the Old Railroad Depot. Several grants have been used along with matching funds provided by the city to begin repairing and renovating the building. Bids were taken several weeks ago to continue the work but the bids were higher than the available budget. Bids were retaken and again, they exceeded the funds available. Mayor Pennington ask the council to reduce the scope of the work for the next phase so the grant would not be lost and the project could continue. The council voted 5-0 to limit the scope of work to mechanical, electrical and plumbing. This will get this phase into budget, but will not complete the project. The city will apply for yet another grant to help finish the building in the future.
During the regular council meeting, minutes of the February meeting and the financial reports were presented and approved. City Clerk Helen Boswell reported that the city sales tax was up 3% over last year and the city portion of the county sales tax was up 5%.
A resolution honoring Tommy C. Burrow was approved by the council, honoring him for his service to Warren in many ways, including lengthy service on the city planning commission. Family members and friends were present with Mr. Burrow.
A resolution honoring the late Buddy Lee McCaskill was also adopted, honoring him for a lifetime of service to Warren in business, government and civic affairs, including the Warren Housing Authority. His wife and two daughters were present along with friends.
The council then confirmed several appointments as nominated by Mayor Pennington. They approved Terri Callaway to a five year term on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals and then confirmed William Miller and Dale Wheeler to the Planning Commission.
Members then approved an ordinance permitting Council Member Memory Frazer to be hired to operate the Municipal Swimming Pool during the summer months. Ms. Frazer has manged the pool for several years. The vote was 4-0, with Ms. Frazer abstaining.
|Police Chief Hildreth gives his report.
Council Member Emily Moseley gave the recommendation of the Street Committee for streets to be added to the list for paving. They included the following:
*Hobbs Street
*Leggett Dr.
*Cowboy Rd.- A portion
*Alexander Street- From DHS office to Halligan
*N. Walnut Street- From Bethel AME Church to creek to the north
*Baker Street- From Main to curve in the street
*S. Wright Street- A portion
The council voted 5-0 to approved the list.
Council Member Tolefree reported that the Community and Economic Development Committee will meet prior to the April council meeting to work on plans for the city to pursue industrial and business development. Several members urged the committee to move as soon as possible.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson reported that the Ways and Means Committee will meet March 25th to review the status of the first three months of the the city budget for 2019.
Minutes of the Planning Commission, Water and Sewer Commission and Warren Housing Authority Board were submitted for council information. Mayor Pennington introduced Kyle Wagnon as the new Director of the City Parks and Recreation Department. He began work Monday, March 11th.
The council then approved the appointments of JeNelle Lipton and Jimmy Sledge to the Public Housing Authority Board. Mrs. Lipton was reappointed to a five year term and Mr. Sledge was appointed to fill out the remaining term of the late Harry McCaslkill. The nominations were made by the Housing Authority Board as required by law.
Mr. Dexter Campbell briefly addressed the council concerning property he owns at 601 McCauley Street that has been under discussion as needing to be torn down and cleaned up. He has been working on the site and told the council he is a proud citizen of Warren and plans to properly clean up the site.
Announcements were then made. There will be a job fair held April 11th at Immanuel Church and the Southern Marketplace has rented the Old Armory to conduct a sale march 29-30. Mayor Pennington reminded everyone of the Countywide Spring cleanup planned for March 30th. She urged everyone to take part.
Council Member Tolefree announced his wife Paulette was named the Daisy Award winner at Bradley County Medical Center last week. He talked about the importance of the hospital to our community and the hard work his wife and others perform to care for those in need.
The council then voted 5-0 to pay the bills for the month of February, 2019. Mayor Pennington stated the next agenda meeting is set for April 4th at 7;00 A.M. and the April Council Meeting will be held April 8th at 5:30 P.M.
