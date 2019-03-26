City Council Ways & Means Committee Meets

Members of the Warren City Council Ways & Means Committee met Monday, March 25th to consider updates on the City of Warren's budget. Also present were Mayor Pennington, City Clerk Helen Boswell and City Treasure Bob Milton, along with other staff.
The committee consisting of Council Member Dorothy Henderson, Chairperson, Council Member Memory Frazer and Council Member Emily Moseley were briefed on the need to make a reconciliation to the 2018 budget, due to a mistake in the coding of payroll accounts. All funds are accounted for but the 2019 budget will have to be altered to comply with state law. The committee voted to recommend the reconciliation be approved by the full council. They were informed that actions have been taken to make sure the coding is checked in advance in the future.
In other matters, Mayor Pennington informed the committee that some unexpected expenditures have occurred early in the 2019 budget year that may require future council action. Some new cameras are needed in the Emergency Services Center and some grants the city has received will require local matching funds. She also discussed the need to upgrade the city/county 911 system.
