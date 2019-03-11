Community Action Board Is Briefed On Head Start Program

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Board met in a called meeting Friday, March 8th at the agency headquarters in Warren. They were briefed, by conference call, on the status of the Head Start program by federal officials, as a result of findings of discrepancies that have not been properly responded to in a timely fashion. The briefing laid out agency options. The general concern of the federal funding agency is "lack of oversight."
The board will make a final decision on the option they wish to follow concerning Head Start during their March 19th regular board meeting. It appears the board plans to relinquish the Head Start program for the next program year and try to reapply in the future. This would mean that another entity would operate Head Start in Southeast Arkansas for a period of time until a new grant is awarded. It would be possible for Southeast Community Action to reapply for the program.
In other action the board relieved the interim director of her duties immediately. She was planning to retire near the end of March. She will be paid through the end of the month. According to the transition plan, the CSBG Director would be in line to manage the corporation until a new Executive Director is hired.
The board then took action to recommend to the Head Start Policy Council to make a change in the Head Start Director's position.
