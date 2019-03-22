Cornerstone Board Receives Presentation By Nita McDaniel

Most of the meeting consisted of a presentation by Nita McDaniel concerning plans for the 2020 census. She told those present that work is underway to encourage the counties of the Southeast part of Arkansas to strive to make sure every person is county. It is vital that a complete count is secured. The census, which is mandated by the United States Constitution, is used to set congressional district boundaries, legislative house and senate districts as well as designating the makeup of city wards, county JP districts and school zones. Even more important is the fact that the numbers dictate turn back funds to cities and counties and determine a variety of formulas for state and federal grants.
Everyone who lives within a state, a county, a city and a school district is impacted. All personal information is confidential. It is not made public. People will be asked to respond to the census online or by mail or by phone. For those who decline, efforts will be made to make personal contact. The effort to gather the census will begin in March of 2020.
Local Mayors and County Judges will be leading the way in trying to get everyone counted. This includes all ages as well as those who are not registered voters. Non-citizens who live in a specific area are also to be counted. It is the civic duty of everyone to submit their information to the census.
