County Judge Urges Support For State Road Tax

During the March 18th Bradley County Quorum Court meeting, Judge Klay McKinney spent a good amount of time taking about the current legislative session in Little Rock. He voiced some frustration concerning several proposals being considered. This included reallocation of funds currently being used for grants to cities and counties for recycling and the need for additional 911 funding. The Judge was concerned about some actions being taken and in other cases the lack of action.
Mike Weatherford addressed the Court and voiced his concern over the chemicals being used to spray county road ditches. he was concerned about the public's health and the killing of some species of flowers and grasses.
Judge McKinney told the court that the heavy and sustained rains are causing serious county road issues and making it hard for county crews to keep up with maintenance. The Judge discussed at length the need for the voters to re-approve the states one half cent sales tax for highways. Counties and cities get a portion of the money for local roads. He stated that failure to renew the tax would result in a loss of around $400,000.00 per year and the loss of a number of positions in the county road department. The tax will be voted on in 2020.
The Judge reported to the Justices about plans to improve county roads five and 160 using state aid money. He also talked about looking into moving to automated garbage trucks to reduce the work force.
Judge McKinney asked that the public be reminded that March 30th is the designated county wide clean up day. Any individual or group desiring to help should contact the Judge's office as soon as possible. Call 870-226-3853.
