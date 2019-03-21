Fire Department Plans Substation Repairs & Upgrades

According to Warren's Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, the department is planning to conduct maintenance, repairs and upgrades to the city's fire sub-station located on N. Ethridge Street. some of the work will be conducted by the firemen and some may have to be hired out. The work to be hired out will depend on the available budget as authorized by the Mayor.
The Chief also informed SRC that plans are underway to take part in the county wide clean up day scheduled for March 30th. Warren firemen will work on cleaning around and painting fire hydrants within the City of Warren.
