Monday, March 25, 2019

First Annual Bradley County Family Spring Festival Set For April 20

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its first annual Bradley County Family Spring Festival April 20 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Warren City Park.

According to the brochure, "Everybunny welcome!"  The event will include the following:

Preschool-5th: Egg Hunt

6th-8th: Three legged race and egg toss

All ages: Homemade easter bonnet contest

Wheel Barrow Decoration and race for Adults: Business, Churches and Clubs get your teams together with 1 push and 1 ride

Booths selling crafts: $20 fee(Contact Debbie)

Donations are still needed for filled easter eggs, bounce houses, spring decor, kids crafts, bottled water, stickers, popcorn, kid games, candy, egg decorating, face painting, snow cones, bouncy balls, cotton candy, and other prizes.

Event staff are asking for people to help spread the word and consider volunteering and/or donating.

If you would like more information, please contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or Debbie Spencer at 870-820-4574.
at 11:27 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)