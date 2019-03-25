First Annual Bradley County Family Spring Festival Set For April 20

According to the brochure, "Everybunny welcome!" The event will include the following:
Preschool-5th: Egg Hunt
6th-8th: Three legged race and egg toss
All ages: Homemade easter bonnet contest
Wheel Barrow Decoration and race for Adults: Business, Churches and Clubs get your teams together with 1 push and 1 ride
Booths selling crafts: $20 fee(Contact Debbie)
Donations are still needed for filled easter eggs, bounce houses, spring decor, kids crafts, bottled water, stickers, popcorn, kid games, candy, egg decorating, face painting, snow cones, bouncy balls, cotton candy, and other prizes.
Event staff are asking for people to help spread the word and consider volunteering and/or donating.
If you would like more information, please contact the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at 870-226-5225 or Debbie Spencer at 870-820-4574.
No comments:
Post a Comment