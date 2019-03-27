Former District Judge Laurie Bridewell Announces for Circuit Judge

(Lake Village) -- Today, former District Judge Laurie Bridewell announced her candidacy for Circuit Judge, Division 2 in the 10th Judicial District. The position is open due to the upcoming retirement of the incumbent Judge at the end of his current term.
“As a former Judge and practicing attorney with over thirty years in family law, probate and guardianship work and other areas of the law, I bring to the position my substantial experience, accumulated wisdom and a desire to improve the judicial system for our children and families in Southeast Arkansas,” said Bridewell. “I’ve seen first-hand how the judicial system can add unintentional injury on top of already difficult and unexpected family upheavals brought about by divorce, custody disputes, and death. These areas of the courts touch everyone and everyone has a vested interest in having the right judge at the helm.”
“My peers in the legal profession know me to be ethical, fair and hard-working, with the kind of insight, experience and courtesy that lawyers want in a family law judge. I’ve been an attorney for more than thirty years and I’m a former District Judge with years of experience presiding over a variety of difficult cases. I have the right kind of experience the families of Southeast Arkansas need and deserve in their next Circuit Judge.”
Laurie Bridewell is a practicing attorney with more than thirty years of experience, and currently is in private practice with her own law firm in Lake Village. Judge Bridewell served as a District Judge for Chicot County from 2009 to 2016, and also served as the City Attorney for Lake Village for more than twenty years.
Judge Bridewell’s legal and judicial experience is extensive. She served as a Special Justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court and sat numerous times as a Circuit Court Special Judge. Her legal peers rely on her expertise and experience. She served as the President of Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, the Vice Chair of the Arkansas Discipline & Disability Commission, on numerous Supreme Court committees, most recently being appointed to the Continuing Education Committee for the Arkansas Supreme Court. Judge Bridewell is the past recipient of the prestigious Arkansas Trial Lawyers Roxanne Wilson Advocacy Award.
Judge Bridewell graduated cum laude from Mississippi University for Women and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law. She is licensed to practice in both Arkansas and Mississippi, and has been admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth and Eighth Judicial Circuits.
Her commitment to improving her community is shown through her volunteer work. She served on the Board of Trustees, and later as the President of the Board, for Chicot Memorial Hospital, served on the Board of Directors for the Lake Village Chamber of Commerce, and was the founder and president of the Lake Village–Main Line Junior Auxiliary.
In addition to her legal and community work, Judge Bridewell is studying as a postulant to the bi-vocational priesthood for the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese.
Laurie Bridewell lives in Lake Village and is the proud parent of three boys, and two beautiful granddaughters with her third granddaughter eagerly expected in July.
The 10th Judicial District covers Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Desha, and Drew Counties. The non-partisan election is in March 2020.
