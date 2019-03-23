Genealogy Society To Meet

The Bradley County Genealogy Society will meet March 24th, Sunday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. in the Bradley County Veterans Museum located on Main Street in Warren. The public is invited to attend.
The program is scheduled to be about the history of Bradley County's elected officials. It will cover the time period of 1840, when Bradley County became a county, up to the present.
