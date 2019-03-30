Happy National Doctor's Day From BCMC!

Bradley County Medical Center wishes to extend our appreciation and sincere thanks to the physicians and advanced nurse practitioners who dedicate their lives to serving our community and hospital.
Family Medicine
Bradley Biggers, M.D.
Dichelle George, M.D.
Kerry Pennington, M.D.
Michelle Weaver, M.D.
Joe Wharton, M.D.
Ophthalmologist
Scott Claycomb, M.D.
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Kara Worley, M.D.
Psychiatry
Althea Conley, M.D.
Surgery
John Jerius, M.D.
Michelle Pittman, M.D.
Roger Mason, M.D.
Cardiology
Debasis Das, M.D.
Trace Garner, M.D.
Joseph Hackler, D.O.
Michael Huber, M.D.
David Mego, M.D.
Pathology
Stephen Sturdivant, M.D.
Emergency Medicine
Mohanned Ahmed, M.D.
Shikha Bansal, M.D.
George Covert, M.D.
John Frey, M.D.
Greg Hammons, M.D.
Alexander Hargis, M.D.
Glen Knowles, M.D.
Charles Poteet, M.D.
Kenneth Purvis, M.D.
John Rayburn, M.D.
Kristopher Stepps, M.D.
Viviana Suarez, M.D.
Darin Swonger, M.D.
Michael Weber, M.D.
Nasir Zareen, M.D.
Radiology
Kathleen Sitarik, M.D.
Advanced Practical Nurses
Tammy Green, APRN
April Harris-Jackson, APRN
Kristen Harvey, APRN
Heath Reep, APN
Karen Richardson, APN
