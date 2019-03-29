Hermitage Quiz Bowl Team Advances to State

The Hermitage High School Quiz Bowl team recently competed and placed 2nd at their 1A Regional. The team finished with a 2-1 record and will advance to the State Tournament which will be held at UACCM in Morrilton on April 13th. Team members pictured are (left to right) Cole Pennington, Alan McGhee, Cade Wilkerson (Captain), Jacob Hannum, Braden Harrod, Brandon Baker, and Edwin Martinez. Unpictured members include Gregory Hilliard, Franklynn Westerbuhr, Tyler Kesner, and Madison McGhee. Their coach is Ginnie Sellers.
