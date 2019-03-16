Hermitage School Board Accepts Resignations, Hires

The Hermitage School Board met March 11th for their regular monthly meeting. Reports were given by Mistie McGhee concerning grades 7-12/SIS, by Dr. Tucker concerning K-12/SIS report and by Dr. Tucker concerning Pre-K/ELL. The board then approved RFP for consulting service for child nutrition bidding. Next the board approved out of state travel for FFA.
During the meeting, Dr. Tucker talked to the members about the salary schedule and minimum wage adjustments. There will be more discussion in the April meeting.
The board then vote to accept the resignation of Nat Davis and the resignation of Charles Thomas.
Votes were then taken to hire Leah McIntyre and Becky Greenwood to work in 21st CCLC for the high school. Both were approved. The board also voted to hire Jill McKinley as child nutrition director for the elementary cafeteria.
