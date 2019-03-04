Hospital Experiences Financial Improvement In January

As has been reported during the past year, hospitals throughout the United states and throughout Arkansas have been experiencing difficult times financially. There are a number of reasons for the problem. In the case of Bradley County Medical Center, it has been the result of low volumes, lack of sufficient revenue and changes in the Affordable Health Care Act that has removed people from the program. The local hospital board discusses the situation every month and is working hard to keep expenses to a minimum, to provide quality care and to promote usage of the hospital and the services it provides. January, 2019 showed some positive results. BCMC reported a net gain of $146,248.00 and a operating gain of $24,373.00 for the month. While the improvement is small, it is moving in the right direction. The monthly report stated that x-ray usage was up 9.67%, Home Health Care was up 34.29% and physical therapy experienced a 29.10% increase.
CFO Brandon Gorman went over the financial report in detail and informed the board that available sales tax revenues stand at $3,276,858.00. Sales tax funds designated for the hospital are used only for capital expenditures such as equipment and construction and for recruiting of medical personnel to Warren.
CEO Steve Henson reported on progress installing the new MRI machine and told the board that the financial improvements that occurred in January happened with just a slight increase in volume use of the hospital. He talked about visiting recently with Congressman Westerman and discussing legislation that would benefit hospitals, especially rural hospitals.
Mr. Henson reported on plans for Dr. Dent to locate in Warren and informed the board on the status of Dr. Mason performing surgery at Bradley County Medical Center. He stated that he believes Dr. Mason is working on setting up a clinic in Warren. Mr. Henson went on to report that he believes Drs. Jerius and Pittman will be conducting more surgeries in Warren.
Prior to the regular business of the board, Bill Couch with the Audit Firm of Welch, Couch & Company, PA, went over the hospital's annual audit in detail. The audit covered the time period of September 30, 2018 and 2017. He stated it was a very hard year financially. During his report, he provided comparisons with other hospitals in Arkansas and the numbers indicated that BCMC has done better than most, when all factors are considered.
