Friday, March 15, 2019

Jack'd Nutrition Cuts Ribbon

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jack'd Nutrition Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.  The establishment is located on Highway 278 East and serves a large selection of Herbalife Teas and Shakes.
at 10:29 AM

