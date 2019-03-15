News
Friday, March 15, 2019
Jack'd Nutrition Cuts Ribbon
The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jack'd Nutrition Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. The establishment is located on Highway 278 East and serves a large selection of Herbalife Teas and Shakes.
