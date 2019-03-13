K-9 Unit Conducts Routine Search of Warren and Hermitage High Schools

Bradley County Sheriff Herschel Tillman recently requested a K-9 unit from the Arkansas State Police. Trooper Mark Blackerby and K-9 Raptor searched both Hermitage and Warren High Schools on Tuesday, March 5. Sheriff Tillman coordinated this with the Superintendents Tracy Tucker and Bryan Cornish. Trooper Blackerby and Raptor have worked as a team for 3 years as Interstate Criminal Patrol. Their assignment is I-40 East of Little Rock. Raptor is half Belgian Malinois and half German Shephard. Raptor is a $15,000 investment that has paid for himself many times over through confiscated drug money. Not only does Raptor alert on 5 different narcotics(meth, cocaine, marijuana, heroin and ecstasy), he is also a trained tracker, handler protection and evidence search. The Bradley County Sheriff's Department considers drug interdiction as one of the top priorities for the county. The Sheriff's Department says, "We are proud to report no drugs were found at either High School.
