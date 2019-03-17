Kyle Wagnon Hired as Director of Parks and Recreation

Kyle Wagnon has been hired as the new City of Warren Parks and Recreation Director. His duties will include managing all city parks and recreation facilities. They include but are not limited to the City Swimming Pool, the Brunson ball park, the Baseball/Softball Complex, the City Park, and the old Armory Building.
Kyle is a native of Warren where he grew up playing baseball. He is a member of the Lumberjack Hall of fame as an outstanding pitcher for the 2005 State Championship team. He is married to Haley Reep Wagnon, Chief pharmacist for the Bradley County Medical Center. They have two sons, Cooper and Ace.
