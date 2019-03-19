Lavanna Kindle Shares Tales of Bearhouse Creek at Warren Library

|Laura Wagnon (left) and Beverly Reep (right) were among those who came to see their classmate as she made her stop at the Warren Library.
She shared a few of the stories with the audience, and her cousin added to the adventures. She pointed out the front cover is the front of the Bearhouse Creek home, and the bavk cover is the back of the old dogtrot home. The cover was painted by hewr oldest granddaughter Allison Kirksey. There is no photo of the old home but Lavanna pointed out that it lives on in the memories. Two aunts, Betsy Jones Gillespie and Martha Jones Varitek assisted with descriptions.
She also shared a picture book by her cousin, Fruits of the Spirit. The book is based on scriptures and is illustrated by Layla and Allison Kirksey.
Lavanna and her parents moved to Warren while she was in high school. She is a 1975 graduate. Today she is an ordained minister, teacher, counselor, lay missionary, wife, mother, and grandmother. When she retires, she plans to help others share their family tales.
She presented the library with a copy of her book. She and her cousin are making a tour across Southeast Arkansas.
