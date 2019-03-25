Library Hosts Author Charles Graham

Last Thursday evening, the Warren Library hosted author Charles Graham.
No Back Doors
A first ever peek into the life of Charles Graham
Reflecting on his memoir, Charles Graham will invite audiences into his world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped him—from his childhood working on the cotton and bean fields to his years as a singer performing before kings and presidents.
(Description of the book)
Love has to be a lifestyle you live, not a banner you wave.
A demonstration, not just a declaration.
From working the cotton and bean fields of the Deep South to singing before kings and presidents, Charles Graham’s story of struggle and triumph is a heart-warming journey of faith, family and dreams come true.
No Back Doors is a deeply personal look inside the spiritual and physical journey of a man who persevered in his life by allowing God to guide each step of the way.
About Charles Graham
Having surrendered to full-time Christian service at the age of seventeen, Charles wasn’t sure how God would use him, but by the complete surrender, he gave God permission to do what would honor and glorify Him. Over the years, God has continued to define His call on Charles’ life.
In addition to rejoicing when believers come to know the Lord, Charles enjoys walking along side the body of Christ, sharing with believers in their spiritual growth, seeing them increase in faith and observing them trust in the finished work of the Lord Jesus Christ. He also enjoys the opportunity to minister to young people in group settings such as camps and retreats, or one-on-one helping them develop a more personal relationship with God.
God has gifted Charles with the unique ability to minister across denominational, social, economic and racial lines.
As Charles would say…
“My greatest privilege is encouraging the Body of Christ to experience worship of the Father personally and corporately. I praise God daily for the joy of music and ministry.”
