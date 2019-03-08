LIHEAP Coming To Hermitage

|Pictured are L-R, Christina Harding, Bradley Co. Outreach worker, Mayor Tonya Kendrix, and Rebecca Gilbert, Assistant to Carolyn Davis, LIHEAP coordinator.
The Southeast Arkansas Community Action Corp. is bringing the LIHEAP program to Hermitage City Hall. LIHEAP stands for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This program assists low income families with regular utility assistance and crisis assistance. Christina Harding is the Bradley County Outreach Worker and will be accepting applications at the Hermitage City Hall every Tuesday from 8:30 AM-12:30 PM starting March 12, 2019. This will be the first time this program has been available in the Hermitage area. Additionally, Hermitage City Hall is now taking Entergy payments. City Hall is located at 186 US Hwy 63 Bypass. For more information call 870-463-2209.
