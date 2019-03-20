Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Local Artist Speakes to GFWC

Sandra Gatling and Rob Reep
Rob Reep, local artist and gallery owner, and owner  of Saline River Chronicle presented the February Program to GFWC Warren Woman's Club. Mr. Reep gave a short biography which included artistic influence by Bob Ross, TV personality, and Ken Vail from Banks who suggested opening an art gallery. Reep took that a step further and introduced "Music on Main", which features free musical talent monthly at his art studio. His studio also contains a gift shop, handmade and local crafts, and he is now offering painting classes. He is planning a show during the June Tomato Festival.
