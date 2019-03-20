Local Artist Speakes to GFWC

|Sandra Gatling and Rob Reep
Rob Reep, local artist and gallery owner, and owner of Saline River Chronicle presented the February Program to GFWC Warren Woman's Club. Mr. Reep gave a short biography which included artistic influence by Bob Ross, TV personality, and Ken Vail from Banks who suggested opening an art gallery. Reep took that a step further and introduced "Music on Main", which features free musical talent monthly at his art studio. His studio also contains a gift shop, handmade and local crafts, and he is now offering painting classes. He is planning a show during the June Tomato Festival.
