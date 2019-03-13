Local U of A Students Named to Fall 2018 Chancellor’s and Deans’ Lists

Students with a 4.0 GPA qualify for the Chancellor’s list; students with averages between 4.0 and 3.75 are named to the Dean’s list.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Three local students received top academic honors at the University of Arkansas for the fall 2018 semester.
Israel Sanchez of Warren, a sophomore studying electrical engineering in the College of Engineering, earned a 4.0 grade point average during the semester and was named to the Chancellor’s list and to the college’s Dean’s list.
Sarah MacKenzie Selby of Warren, a freshman studying political science in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, was named to the Chancellor’s list and to the college’s Dean’s list.
Ashley Hensley of Hermitage, a senior studying kinesiology in the College of Education and Health Professions, earned a grade point average between 3.75 and 4.0 during the fall 2018 semester and was named to the Dean’s list.
