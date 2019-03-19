Lumberjack Sports Hall of Fame News Release

The Warren Lumberjack Sports Hall of Fame Committee has recently met and elected the class of 2019.
Members discussed suggestions that had been submitted for consideration as well as names that have been previously considered.
Elected for the Class of 2019 are the following:
1. The late Johnny Johnson-Selected as an associate based upon his longtime support for and love of the
Lumberjacks.
2. Terrence Hampton-Known as T-Rod to his teammates and Lumberjack fans. A great wide receiver,
defensive back who played for two state championship teams under Coach Bo Hembree. Mr.
Hampton is considered one of the best natural athletes in Warren football history.
3. Ken Thomas-An outstanding basketball player. He graduated in 1975.
4. Joseph Davis-An outstanding basketball player who graduated in 1974.
5. Janice Riddick-One of Warren’s all time best lady track stars. Currently coaches Lady Jack track.
The five inductees will be officially put in the hall of Fame at the all sports banquet later this year.
Contact for Further Information:
R. Gregg Reep
870-820-2403, greggreep@gmail.com
Members discussed suggestions that had been submitted for consideration as well as names that have been previously considered.
Elected for the Class of 2019 are the following:
1. The late Johnny Johnson-Selected as an associate based upon his longtime support for and love of the
Lumberjacks.
2. Terrence Hampton-Known as T-Rod to his teammates and Lumberjack fans. A great wide receiver,
defensive back who played for two state championship teams under Coach Bo Hembree. Mr.
Hampton is considered one of the best natural athletes in Warren football history.
3. Ken Thomas-An outstanding basketball player. He graduated in 1975.
4. Joseph Davis-An outstanding basketball player who graduated in 1974.
5. Janice Riddick-One of Warren’s all time best lady track stars. Currently coaches Lady Jack track.
The five inductees will be officially put in the hall of Fame at the all sports banquet later this year.
Contact for Further Information:
R. Gregg Reep
870-820-2403, greggreep@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment