Monday, March 11, 2019

Mark Deal Named Regional Executive of UAMS Regional Programs

Sterling L. Moore, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Vice-Chancellor of Regional Programs and Executive Director of the UAMS Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) program announced recently that Mark C. Deal of Pine Bluff, formerly of Warren, has been named Regional Executive of UAMS Regional Programs.  Deal will direct the activities of all UAMS Regional Campuses and AHEC programs in South Arkansas, including those in Helena, Pine Bluff, Texarkana and Magnolia.  Deal brings over 35 years of executive and leadership experience to the position, most recently serving as the Director of the UAMS-South Central Campus in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.   "I am thrilled to be serving Regional Programs as the new Regional Executive for the Southern Division of UAMS Regional Programs." said Deal.  "It's an honor to have this opportunity to lead the great team in South Arkansas."
Deal served on the faculty of Arkansas State University as an adjunct instructor, teaching Strategic Human Resources in the Graduate Program in Healthcare Administration and was also the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Memorial Hospital Association in Dumas, Arkansas and Chief Operations Officer/Chief Financial Officer of Bradley County Medical Center in Warren before joining UAMS-Northeast in Jonesboro in 2009.  Previously, Deal was also appointed to the State Medicaid Advisory Committee to a five year term by Governor Mike Huckabee and currently serves as a member of the Farm Bureau State Rural Health and Safety Committee.   Deal has also been active in national and state healthcare organizations as well as the Pine Bluff Rotary Club and other professional and civic organizations in Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and Dumas.  He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.  Deal is a member of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and American College of Healthcare Executives. He is the son of Mr. Conrad Deal and the late Marjorie Deal of Warren.

at 2:41 PM

