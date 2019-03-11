Deal served on the faculty of Arkansas State University as an adjunct instructor, teaching Strategic Human Resources in the Graduate Program in Healthcare Administration and was also the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Memorial Hospital Association in Dumas, Arkansas and Chief Operations Officer/Chief Financial Officer of Bradley County Medical Center in Warren before joining UAMS-Northeast in Jonesboro in 2009. Previously, Deal was also appointed to the State Medicaid Advisory Committee to a five year term by Governor Mike Huckabee and currently serves as a member of the Farm Bureau State Rural Health and Safety Committee. Deal has also been active in national and state healthcare organizations as well as the Pine Bluff Rotary Club and other professional and civic organizations in Pine Bluff, Jonesboro and Dumas. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Deal is a member of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and American College of Healthcare Executives. He is the son of Mr. Conrad Deal and the late Marjorie Deal of Warren.
Monday, March 11, 2019
Mark Deal Named Regional Executive of UAMS Regional Programs
