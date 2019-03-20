Music on Main Set for March 30

Rob Reep Studio will once again host Music on Main Saturday, March 30, beginning at 7:00 p.m. The featured musician will be Eric Carolina. He is a proud Son of the South and has written and performed his composition, Black Creek Prison Blues in the motion picture Chain Gang. He was raised in Rockingham, North Carolina and has had the4 honor of representing his home state in the performing arts at the World's Fair in Knoxville, TN. He has made numerous appearances on the Tennessee Nashville Network (TNN) s well as other television performances.
He is a true entertainer at heart who enjoys interacting with his audience.
Come out and hear the country sounds of Eric Carolina. The event is free and open to the public.
Rob Reep Studio is located at 225 South Main St., Warren.
