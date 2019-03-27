Music on Main to Take Place Saturday Night

Come on up to Main Street Saturday evening, March 30 for FREE live music featuring singer/songwriter Eric Carolina, as part of our continuing series "Music On Main."
Eric Carolina is a proud Son of the South, having been raised in Rockingham, North Carolina. He wrote and performed his composition, Black Creek Prison Blues in the motion picture Chain Gang. He had the honor of representing North Carolina in the performing arts at the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. Carolina has made numerous appearances on the Tennessee Nashville Network(TNN) as well as other television performances. He's a true entertainer at heart that loves playing festivals and functions, as well as interacting with the audience.
Join us at the Rob Reep Studio at 225 South Main Street in Warren March 30 from 7pm to 8pm for another addition of "Music On Main." The event is free to attend, but we do encourage the audience to tip the musician.
