One Fatality Reported in Late Saturday Afternoon Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police were called out to a one-vehicle accident on Bradley County Rd. 25 (Prospect Rd.). Upon arrival, they found an adult male and several children injured. According to officials working the accident, there was one fatality. According to law enforcement investigators, the vehicle had been traveling North on the gravel road and flipped several times. The City of Warren's rescue vehicle responded also. The injured have been transported to local medical facilities. Official information will be reported at a later time.
No comments:
Post a Comment