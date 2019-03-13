Pink Tomato Festival 5K T-Shirt Design Released And Sign-Up Page Available Online

According to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Facebook page:
"There will be a General Pink Tomato Festival Meeting Thursday March 14th at 5:00pm at the District Courtroom. If you are chairing a event please make plans to attend or if you would like to volunteer please come, we can always use your help!"
The 2019 Pink Tomato Festival 5K t-shirt design has also been released. If you would like to signup for the race, CLICK HERE. The race is set for June 15 at 7:00 a.m.
