Police Investigating Shooting

According to the Warren Police Department, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at approximately 1:51 a.m., Warren Police Department was dispatched to 1026 Pierson Street to what was reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Upon arrival, the responding officers were directed to the deceased body of Keenan D. Jenkins. The Bradley County Corner, Mark Huggins, was also on scene. Although the initial reporting party stated that Jenkins had shot himself, an investigation is ongoing and Jenkins has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime to determine the official cause of death.
